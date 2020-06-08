Bars and pubs in West Kelowna should be able to expand their serving areas without getting the usual municipal approval, city officials say.
Pre-approval of all such applications will help businesses recover from financial losses incurred because of COVID-19, councillors will hear Tuesday.
Capacity limits for restaurants and other licensed establishments have been reduced by 50 per cent as the province tries to manage the economic recovery in a way that does not trigger renewed transmission of the coronavirus.
Like other cities, West Kelowna wants to make it easy for business owners to expand their service areas onto sidewalks and other public spaces, to comply with the ongoing physical distancing regulations while maximizing commerce.
Eliminating the requirement for each such proposed expansion to be reviewed and approved will speed the economic recovery, officials say.
"Removing one additional hurdle amongst the numerous safety requirements that ensure residents and visitors are safe will allow business to reopen, hire staff, and contribute to our community's recovery," reads part of a staff report to council.
Permission for businesses to expand their service areas will be in effect until Oct. 31.
The new streamlined procedure for expanded service areas applies to restaurants, wineries, bars, breweries, and distilleries.