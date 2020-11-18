A voyeur's attempt to hide nude videos of his victims was caught by a surveillance camera, a Kelowna court heard Wednesday.
Ian Michael Leighton placed two tiny cameras behind a toilet in a washroom at Summerhill Winery. The cameras recorded the genitalia of 13 people, his fellow employees and winery guests.
When the cameras were discovered and set aside for safekeeping while police were called, Leighton secretly removed the recording discs inside the devices. But his actions were caught by one of the winery's security cameras.
"He patiently waited until everyone was gone, then tampered with the evidence," Crown counsel Jean-Benoit Deschamps said during Leighton's sentencing hearing.
Leighton has pleaded guilty to voyeurism and obstruction of justice. The Crown suggests jail time of nine to 12 months for the voyeurism and 12 months imprisonment for obstruction, with the sentences to be served consecutively. Judge Clarke Burnett will pass sentence at a later date.
"There are multiple victims," Deschamps said. "The invasion of privacy is at the high end of the spectrum. There are clear images of someone's vagina, penis, and buttocks in a room where everyone expects privacy."
Leighton had no criminal record and court heard his actions were prompted, in part, by a fixation he had with another winery employee.
A pre-sentence report and psychological assessment said he had no signs of mental illness or anxiety, but he struggled with alcohol. He was deemed a low to moderate risk of re-offending.
Court heard Tuesday the tiny cameras were discovered behind an electric baseboard heater next to a toilet in a washroom/changing room in the basement of Summerhill on Aug. 23, 2019.
Winery staff removed the cameras, put them in a bag for safekeeping in another part of the building, and called Kelowna RCMP.
When police arrived, a winery employee noticed the bag appeared to have been opened. Images from a nearby surveillance camera were reviewed by police and Leighton was observed to have opened the bag and briefly left the building before returning.
Arrested immediately for obstruction of justice, Leighton at first told police he was just curious about what was on the cameras' SD cards.
But he soon began acting in a "nervous" manner, Deschamps said, and mentioned to police he suffered from a "sickness". He told police he'd been making the recordings for a couple of months.
Leighton then retrieved the two SD cards from his left shoe and gave them to police. He was told he would also be charged with voyeurism, and was taken to the Kelowna RCMP detachment.
Investigators found 31 video files on the two SD cards. Along with clear images of people's genitalia, including one person under 18, Leighton's own face was also visible.
One woman wrote in a victim impact statement: "I feel angry, violated, and sad."
Other victims described Leighton's actions as "weird and creepy" and said they'd experienced a profound invasion of privacy that had left them deeply unsettled.