Girl Guide cookie sales go online
Girl Guide cookies will be sold online this fall.
Girl Guides sell their chocolate mint cookies in the fall, but they won’t be going door to door or setting up tables outside local grocery stores this season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can order the cookies at cookies.girlguides.ca and have them delivered.
The Guides were just beginning their spring cookie campaign when the pandemic hit. Stores like Save-On and London Drugs stepped in to help sell the cookies.
Parkinson rec centre reopens to public
The Parkinson Recreation Centre has reopened to the public.
Previously opened to members only, the rec centre now invites people to drop in to use the pool, gym and fitness centre.
“Drop-ins will only be permitted if space allows and even drop-in users will need to create a recreation account (either in advance or on site) to allow for contract tracing,” a city news release says.
New users can create an account by calling 250-469-8800 or by emailing recreation@kelowna.ca.
The fitness centre is open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The pool is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
The pool and fitness centre area will be closed for enhanced cleaning daily from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.
One-hour time slots in the fitness centre, 45-minute slots in the pool and drop-in basketball time slots in the gym can be booked online or by phone at 250-469-8800.
The hot tub and steam room remain closed.
Not a clean getaway for shoplifter
A shoplifter damaged property and several vehicles while trying to flee the scene of a crime.
Tuesday about 9:30 am, employees at a business in the 4900-block of 27th Street in Vernon observed a man take an item from the store and notified police.
The suspect quickly left the business and attempted to drive away in a vehicle.
“During his attempts to flee, the suspect drove into several vehicles in the parking lot,” said Vernon RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski. “When the suspect’s vehicle became disabled, staff were able to contain the man until frontline officers arrived to make the arrest.”
A 30-year old Vernon man was in custody. Anyone who saw the event is asked to contact Const. Freeling at 250-545-7171.
Dragoon monument coming down
A monument honouring the BC Dragoons in Vernon will be decommissioned and replaced with something better.
“On Oct. 18, at the request of the BCD, the monument located in Linear Park on 25th Avenue will be decommissioned,” a City of Vernon news release says. “The Regiment will remove and store the monument’s brass plaques in anticipation of a new structure being erected in a prominent and accessible location within the community. The location and timing of construction for a new monument have not yet been determined.”
The monument was erected in 1996, and pays tribute to all past and present members of the local armoured reserve unit. Currently, 120 members are serving with the Dragoons, based out of Vernon and Kelowna.
“The British Columbia Dragoons have a proud history in the Vernon area, dating to the establishment of a squadron of the Canadian Mounted Rifles in 1908,” said Lt.-Col. Kevin Mead, commanding officer.
Fight zombies and chat
You can chat with your friends online while fighting zombies together with a new program from Kelowna-based Utopia VR.
In Zombie Land VR, as participants walk through the foggy street at night, they must keep watch for attacking zombies that may emerge from houses or appear suddenly from behind parked cars. Users can invite their friends and family to join them in the zombie experience – or the very brave can check it out by themselves, says the company in a news release.
Zombie Land VR is not a game or movie trailer – it’s an interactive, immersive virtual chat experience, the release says.
Zombie Land VR is optimized for PCs, VR headsets or newer mobile phones. Utopia VR is also featuring themed Halloween avatars for a limited time
Distracted drivers being watched
Vernon RCMP volunteers launched a distracted driving campaign on Wednesday.
The volunteers will display “Leave the Phone Alone” sandwich boards on sidewalks near roadways recognized as “high crash zones” by ICBC.
They will also record observations of distracted driving. The registered owner of the vehicle will receive a written warning of the offence by mail.
Every year, on average, 34 people die in the Southern Interior in distracted driving-related crashes, the Vernon RCMP says.
B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act says drivers cannot driver use a hand-held electronic communication device, which includes cellphones, music players, GPS systems, etc. The penalty is a $368 fine.
Local company celebrates 20th anniversary
A local company that designs and manufactures state-of-the-art testing and monitoring equipment for the emergency locator beacon industry is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
WS Technologies Inc. was founded in Kelowna in 2000.
“Our success is due to our incredibly bright and talented staff, and with a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, WST has developed a large global market that includes the aviation, military, and marine industries,” said President and CEO, Bill Street.
“In short order, WST created serious global demand for their product lines and are rapidly expanding their exports worldwide. With a recently expanded 6,500-square-foot facility in Kelowna, WST is looking to continue growing and expanding their product lines to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”
Insurance company a digital innovator
Kelowna-based Simply Benefits has been selected as a finalist for Digital Innovator of the Year at the upcoming Insurance Business Canada Awards.
Formed in 2018 and operating out of the Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna, Simply Benefits offers employee benefit plans online.
“Simply Benefits has worked to create a product that makes the employee benefits industry easier, and more accessible for everyone,” the company explains.
“We’ve been working tirelessly for over two years to create a valuable product that advisors, employers, and their employees will love,” says Jeff Cox, CEO. “Being selected as a finalist for the Digital Innovator award is an exciting milestone.”
Simply Benefits officially went live in August, and now offers employee benefits management services to advisers, businesses, and their employees all over Western Canada. The company now has 14 employees.