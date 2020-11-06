Long lost dog tags worn by a Second World War air force navigator, discovered at a Rutland corner, have been given back to the man's family.
The metal tags belonged to John Kenneth Dalgleish, who served in Europe during the war as a navigator on heavy bombers. Dalgleish, who lived in Kelowna after the war, died in 1981 and is buried in the city cemetery.
The tags were found by a man in late August near the corner of Highway 33 and Dougall Road. Despite their age, the tags were in good condition and Dalgleish's initials and surname, serial number, and rank were clearly visible.
The man took them to the Kelowna RCMP, and Const. Kyle Hammond consulted with the Kelowna Military Museum to locate Dalgleish's family members. Last month, the tags were given to Dalgleish's daughter, Ruth, who lives in Calgary.
The family has no idea how or when Dalgleish's dog tags were lost, but they were delighted to receive them, according to a press release from the Kelowna RCMP.
"In the scope of our responsibilities as police officers, this file doesn't seem like a 'big deal'," said Kelowna RCMP Supt Kara Triance.
"But being able to return a part of family' s history to them is a small act of kindness that brightens everyone's day, especially as we approach Remembrance Day," Triance said.
After the war, Dalgleish earned his law degree and was a squadron leader and RCAF legal officer in Weyburn, Sask., until 1961. His other positions included Judge Advocate General with National Defence HQ in Ottawa, and Wing Commander at the RCAF base in Esquimalt.
Dalgleish and his family lived on and off in the Kelowna area until his death in 1981.