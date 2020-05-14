The effect of loosened COVID-19 restrictions that come into effect next week won't be known until early June.
Since the disease has a 14-day incubation period, health officials won't be able to immediately judge the impact of the phased re-opening of the economy and the lifting of some rules around physical distancing.
"We will be watching very carefully," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
"We will be progressing slowly. As we know, the incubation period for this virus is 14 days so it will take us the next 14 to 28 days to understand the impact of the measures that we're taking in the coming week," Henry said.
"We will not be moving into the next phase until we are confident that the measures we've taken so far have not resulted in a dramatic increase of transmission in the community," she said.
After the Victoria Day long weekend, people will be allowed to gather in groups of up to six, and restaurants, pubs, cafes, museums, libraries, retail stores, office-based worksites, and hair salons will be allowed to re-open under conditions set by health officials and WorkSafeBC.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in B.C., bringing the total number of people who've tested positive to 2,392.
Of the total, 135 people have died, 1,885 have fully recovered, and there remain 372 active cases.
Fifty-eight British Columbians are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital. Only one of those people is in the region served by Interior Health.
British Columbians are discouraged from non-essential travel on the Victoria Day holiday weekend, often regarded as the unofficial start to summer, and Henry said Thursday that advisory would be in place for some time to come.
"Many of us want to plan our summer activities right now, well in advance, but this year, with the risk we continue to have in our communities across this province of COVID-19, we need to look at plans in a much narrower frame.
"So we need to think just a couple of weeks ahead versus a couple of months and things will become clearer in the next 14, 28 days, and then we will be able to expand our advice and expand our thinking about what we can do in the coming days.
"This weekend, less travel is incredibly important," Henry said. "We're asking that of everyone. Whether in car, on boat, or even by foot, there are many activities and places that we can enjoy safely close to home."