A post-pandemic party - whatever it is, whenever it is - will get $50,000 of Kelowna taxpayer support next year.
Councillors on Monday signalled their enthusiastic support to subsidize some kind of festival or celebration in 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic will either be over or greatly ebbing by next summer, councillors predicted, and people will want to celebrate.
"As we move through this pandemic, our citizens are desperate for something positive to look forward to," said Coun. Gail Given. "It would be something to lift the community up and to bring people together."
"I think it's money well spent and it will help our city to get back into the flow of where it had been," said Coun. Luke Stack.
No particular festival or community event is currently envisioned, but staffer Jim Gabriel said discussions will be held with "key stakeholders" - such as arts and festival groups and sports associations - about what kind of event or events might be staged.
The $50,000 of taxpayer funds could be used for marketing, staging costs, and facility rentals for whatever celebration is planned, Gabriel told council.
Coun. Charlie Hodge was the only one who spoke against putting $50,000 of taxpayer money toward a large-scale community celebration.
He said he believed people would be so excited about the possibility of organizing a big event to celebrate the end of the pandemic era that a public subsidy wouldn't be necessary.