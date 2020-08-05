The body of a 33-year-old Alberta man who drowned in Okanagan Lake near Peachland has now been recovered.
The remains were retrieved from an area near Rattlesnake Island. The man had cliff jumping on last Saturday afternoon when he failed to resurface.
"The depth of the water as well as the topography of the lake made the recovery of the deceased very challenging," West Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Joel Glen said in a release.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased," Glen said. The man's name was not released.
The recovery operation was undertaken by West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, and volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
Criminality is not suspected. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.