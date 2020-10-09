A BC Liberal candidate argued Thursday the province had a stable NDP government and therefore doesn’t need to be going to the polls right now.
“This is not an election that we should be in. It’s unnecessary and poses risks to our community. The government was stable with the cooperation of the Green Party,” incumbent MLA Eric Foster said during an online Vernon-Monashee all-candidates forum.
The event was hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce using Zoom. The B.C. election is slated for Oct. 24.
NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu said mismanagement of the health-care system by BC Liberal governments was to blame for her husband dying.
“It wasn’t the cancer, it was two years of misdiagnosis due to the lack of proper resources under the BC Liberals. I want to be part of John Horgan’s government because it has been effective” in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“As a nurse on the COVID unit at the hospital, I know how threatening this virus is.”
Green Keli Westgate said she’s running because “none of the other parties are treating the climate emergency with the urgency it requires.”
BC Conservative Kyle Delfing described himself as a “blue-collar businessman.”
Moderator Dan Proulx reminded candidates he had a mute button — unlike U.S. presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace — and asked questions on a series of topics.
Agriculture
In response to a question about support for agriculture from the BC Fruit Growers Association, Foster said a Liberal government would return to plans it had in place more than three years ago.
The Liberals would encourage growers to limit water use and plant high value dwarf trees, he said. “We had an ongoing plan in place which has been axed over the past three years.”
Sandhu praised Agricultural Minister Lana Popham for designating farming as an essential service. Westgate said farming could have a more secure long-term future by setting up local processing facilities and protecting water sources.
Delfing said his party has been looking at the high prices of farmland due to speculation and the need to preserve land prices for new farmers. He also said the Conservatives would eliminate B.C. carbon tax.
Health tax
On the employer health tax, which the NDP brought in to replace Medical Services Plan premiums, Sandhu said an NDP government would keep the tax, but not increase it.
“It’s an unfair taxation on business,” replied Foster.
Child care
Westgate said the Greens have been advocating for free child care for children under three and the program should be moved to the Ministry of Education.
“We know that there’s no such thing as free child care. Tax dollars are tax dollars,” said Delfing.
“Ten dollar a day care is not doable, it was a huge failure in Quebec,” said Foster. “The secret here is that we need more spaces, more private, more public. The schools could be used, the buildings are there.”
On Friday morning, Foster’s party introduced a plan to spend $1 billion bringing $10-a-day child care to families making $65,000 or less. Families with incomes up to $90,000 would pay $20 a day and families making up to $125,000 a year would pay $30 a day under the Liberal plan.
Sandhu said the NDP’s $10-a-day child care program, which has been partially implemented, would put more mothers and fathers in the work force. “Nurses and long shift workers are desperate for proper day care.” She added that the program in Quebec is working very well.
Mental health
Sandhu said she had seen first hand the effects of people with mental-health problems. She added that B.C. is the first and only province to start a mental health ministry. She is advocating for a detox and treatment centre in the Okanagan.
The other candidates also called for improved services.
“We need full wrap-around services — housing, clinics, hospitalization, 24-hour service. The more people we can get into recovery the better off we will be,” said Foster.
Ellison park expansion
All the candidates supported the expansion of Ellison Park.
An online petition asks the provincial government to buy the 234-acre Chelsea Estate in the North Okanagan and add it to the park, near Predator Ridge.
However, former environment minister George Heyman quashed the idea, saying the government didn’t have the money in its budget.
“Should other significant contributors to this acquisition be identified, BC Parks remains prepared to discuss ways in which this property could be acquired for public benefit,” Heyman wrote to the chamber.
Westgate said current campsites are full and it is crucial to connect with nature. Delfing said the purchase would be good for the community, but there would be a need to take increased traffic into account.
Foster took Heyman’s side, saying there needs to be a partnership to make the purchase because the Ministry doesn’t have have the $16 million.
Sandhu expressed confidence the money could be found somewhere.
Climate change
Westgate said it was the reason she was running and that none of the other parties are taking the issue seriously enough. She advocated for more tree planting and biodiversity. Delfing said electric cars were worse for the environment and more expensive. Foster said the Liberals were the first government in North America to bring in a carbon tax. Sandhu said the NDP planted three million trees in just one year and had a robust plan for the environment.
Near the end of the debate, Foster took offence to the accusation that he only showed up for photo ops. “I go to events every single weekend.”