Schools across greater Kelowna will share almost $9 million in unprecedented federal funding to make classes safe for students.
Half the money comes this month with half expected in January.
The grant is provided under the federal government's $2 billion Safe Return to Class Fund, announced last month.
The money is to be used for COVID-19-related safety measures, such as improved air ventilation, modification of student learning spaces, more hand sanitizing stations and the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
"As a former teacher and a parent, I know first-hand the importance of school for kids' social development and mental well-being, not to mention their ability to learn. The return to school is also an important step to restart our economy and get parents back to work while not worrying about the health of their children," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement when the funding was announced.
At a meeting next week, trustees with Central Okanagan Public Schools will receive a comprehensive report on how the pandemic has affected district operations.
In addition to the federal funding, districts across B.C. will share $46.5 million in additional COVID-19-related grants from the provincial government. The Central Okanagan's share is $1.7 million.
Although the new federal and provincial funding tops $10 million, it still represents a small percentage of the local school district's total annual budget of $232 million. That is up from $197 million in 2016.
At the meeting next week, trustees will also learn the district expects to hear Oct. 1 that the Central Okanagan, like other areas, has been granted an exception from federal COVID-19 rules that have effectively prevented hundreds of foreign K-12 students from coming to Kelowna for the 2020-21 school year.
Almost 600 foreigners had registered for local schools, but only 157 have so far arrived. About 250 still plan to attend but cannot currently get into Canada.
Last year, the district collected $5.4 million in fees from the families of foreign students.