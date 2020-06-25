Mural tours
Walking tours of Vernon's downtown murals will resume on Friday.
The tours are offered by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. The first tour will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the museum.
Tours will continue Tuesdays at 6 p.m and Fridays at 9 a.m. during the summer. Suggested donation is $5.
Park survey
Vernon residents are invited to fill out a survey designed to help the city come up with plans for the former Civic Arena site.
The survey will be available online at engagevernon.ca until July 20.
Following survey feedback, conceptual designs for the new park will be drafted and presented to council in the fall.
Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin as early as this fall, following completion of the 30th Street road improvement project.
Paid parking returns
Paid parking will resume on Vernon streets, starting July 2.
On-street parking fees have been waived since April as part of the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enforcement of two-hour parking-zone limits will also be enforced.
