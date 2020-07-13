The provincial government looked into buying available land for a new park in the North Okanagan but decided the asking price was too steep.
Owners of the so-called Chelsea Estate, which covers 234 acres near Vernon, want to sell the entire property in one transaction. It has an assessed value of $16.5 million.
"Unfortunately, BC Parks cannot undertake an acquisition of that scale at this time given our available budget and competing priorities," Environment Minister George Heyman wrote in a letter to the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, which has supported the purchase idea.
"BC Parks recognizes that the ecological and recreational values that the Chelsea Estate contains are complementary to those in the adjacent Ellison Provincial Park," Heyman writes.
"Should other significant contributors to this acquisition be identified, BC Parks remains prepared to discuss ways in which this property could be acquired for public benefit," Heyman said.
Despite Heyman's letter, the chamber continues to advocate — along with the City of Vernon, the neighbouring municipality of Lake Country and 13,000 signatories to an online petition — for the estate's purchase and conversion to parkland.
"We fully understand limited budgets and competing priorities as our members — business owners and non-profits — experience the same challenges on a daily basis," chamber president Krystin Kempton wrote in a reply to Heyman.
"But while there is a monetary price to acquiring the Chelsea Estate, there is a price if we do nothing, particularly as our province faces climate change and much of the Okanagan's natural ecosystem is considered sensitive," Kempton wrote.
She also argues creation of a park in the area will enhance relations with Indigenous people, and further promote tourism and economic development.