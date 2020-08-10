Severe watering restrictions have been lifted for a portion of East Kelowna.
Homeowners in the Hall Road area can now turn on their irrigation systems twice a week.
The rest of East Kelowna and the Crawford neighbourhood remain on once-a-week restrictions.
“We have been making every effort possible to free up water availability in the system and the conservation efforts of residents mean that some additional capacity for outdoor watering was available,” said Andy Weremy, the city's water operations manager, in a news release. on Monday.
“As irrigation demand increased with higher temperatures, water restrictions in Southeast Kelowna were implemented to ensure the system had adequate water for sanitation and firefighting,” said Weremy. “We are anticipating that as cooler temperatures return other neighbourhoods may also be able to be downgraded to Stage 2 restrictions.”
The once-a-week watering limit went into effect suddenly on July 17. Residents complained they had no notice the unprecedented restrictions were coming.