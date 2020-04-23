A second ride-hailing firm has been given permission to start operating in the Okanagan.
An application for service from a company called Lucky-to-Go has been approved by the Passenger Transportation Board.
The company says its base fare for pick-up will be $5, with additional fees based on distance and time of trip, booking charge, and taxes.
Lucky to Go plans to begin service in the Okanagan within two to three months, and says it will have a total of 150 drivers in the Valley and the Kootenay, Cariboo and Boundary regions.
Drivers who sign up with Lucky to Go will be able to keep more of the passenger fare for themselves if they have a vehicle that's accessible to people with handicaps or other mobility challenges.
Lucky to Go's two directors are Mandeep Rana and Naveen Hebbale. They have hired Kevin Scott, a former general manager of Victoria Taxi, to oversee their start-up ride-hailing firm.
"His background, experience, and qualifications demonstrate that Lucky to Go is equipped to oversee management of its proposed operations," PTB board panel member Catharine Read wrote in her approval of the company's licensing application.
The company's projected costs and revenues are "reasonable", Read concluded, and she said Lucky to Go will become a profitable company.
Some existing taxi companies were opposed to Lucky to Go's application, which also covers all other areas of B.C., but their objections were dismissed by Read.
The PTB has received 35 ride-hailing applications and issued decisions on 28 of them. Only one other company, Kabu, has been approved to begin service in the Okanagan.