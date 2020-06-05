Kelowna is becoming a more tolerant city, but much more still needs to be done to combat racism, says a Jamaican-Canadian who's lived here 12 years.
Durlin Davis Jr. and his family of four were among hundreds of people who attended a rally against racism that began at noon Friday in Stuart Park.
Davis carried a sign that read "We don't want any favours, we just want to breathe," a reference to the last words of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests around the world.
Davis' 10-year-old son, also named Durlin, had a sign that read, "When do I stop being cute and become dangerous."
As a succession of speakers stood at the Stuart Park stage and denounced racism, Davis said in an interview that he was heartened but not all that surprised by the hundreds of people who turned out for the rally.
"I thought it would be a big crowd and I'm glad and proud that it is," Davis said. "This shows that many people acknowledge there's a problem with racism and want it to stop."
Davis, who immigrated from Jamaica in 2008, said he and other people of colour that he knows do experience racism in Kelowna on a regular basis.
"A lot of people don't realize that we go through this, even in Canada, even in Kelowna," said Davis.
He has a vivid memory of one of his first nights in Kelowna, when he said six police cars showed up to deal with a traffic offence in which he was involved.
"We weren't doing anything that other Canadians weren't doing, but they surrounded us, circled us, with six cop cars. It was very frightening," he said.
Since that night, Davis said, he and his family have continued to encounter racist attitudes, though he believes the challenges faced by people of colour in Canada as not as extreme as in some parts of the U.S.
"I'm not going to say it's as bad here as it is down south in America, but it's still here," Davis said.
Davis said his son has been subject to racist bullying at school, but no effective action has been taken by school authorities.
"They call me about him playing in snow piles, but I haven't had any calls from them about the kind of racist things that are said and done to him at school," Davis said.
Nevertheless, Davis said he believes there is less racism in Kelowna now than when he arrived.
"I would say it's better in a sense, because 12 years ago in Kelowna there weren't a lot of black people," Davis said. "A lot of people didn't know how to relate to our culture. A lot of it wasn't so much racism, as ignorance, as people are just in their bubble.
"For the most part, things have changed for the better, as people get used to you," he said. "But that doesn't mean, when you go to the grocery store, that you're not going to get followed or you're still not going to get looked at in a strange way.
"I hope an event like this, with so many white people and so many young people coming out, continues to change things," he said. "Because me and my family, we're just trying to live our lives like anybody else."