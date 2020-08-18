The body of a 29-year-old Kelowna man who drowned in Okanagan Lake has been recovered.
West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team conducted an extensive search Monday afternoon.
The man drowned Sunday at about 6:20 p.m. while swimming near Tug Boat Beach.
“Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity,” said West Kelowna RCMP.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating.
Foul play is not suspected.