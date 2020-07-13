By Daily Courier Staff
A passenger with COVID-19 was aboard a July 6 Air Canada flight from Kelowna to Vancouver.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said the flight number was 8421. The passenger's seat number was not available.
Since March 27, the BC CDC has no longer been directly contacting people who sat next to a passenger with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, the information is only posted online at the agency's website.
Other passengers who were on the plane are not required to self-isolate, but they should self-monitor for the onset of symptoms for 14 days after the flight.
Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, loss of sense of taste or smell, runny nose, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, and vomiting.
Anyone who has these symptoms should get tested. Testing information is available on the Interior Health website.
