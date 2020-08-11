Hundreds of people have signed a petition to cut the RCMP off from millions in funding from a city surplus.
In July, the city divvied up its $8.1-million 2019 budget surplus, with $2.5 million earmarked for the RCMP.
“This is a problem for a number of reasons,” said Courtney Christensen, who started the petition.
“First of all we are in the middle of a pandemic, citizens are struggling to pay bills, local businesses are struggling to stay open, and they could use the money for that.”
Christensen also noted the money could go toward homelessness and the overdose crisis.
She pointed to numerous controversies involving policing in the city, including a violent wellness check at UBCO and a high percentage of dismissed sexual assault claims.
Using the funds toward covering the cost of unionizing police would exacerbate the problems by making it more difficult to hold officers accountable, she said.
“I am creating this petition as a way to spread awareness and to show the city council that this is not the best way to spend the surplus and it would be better spend invested in community programs,” she said.
More than 1,150 people have signed the change.org petition.