The sound of hockey sticks slapping a puck and a Zamboni making its rounds on the ice echoed into the rafters of Kelowna’s Prospera Place Friday afternoon where members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue were practising their rescue skills.
Along with their regular personal protective equipment, firefighters donned a rescue helmet as they hung from a couple of ropes attached to a harness.
They practiced lowering one another on a rope to rescue a dummy patient, as well as lowering and raising a patient on a spine board.
Firefighters use high-angle technical rescue skills in situations such as rescuing a person from a bridge, a span, a tower crane or the edge of Mount Boucherie.
With new developments on the Westside, cranes are starting to pop up and West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said it’s important firefighters are prepared to rescue someone from a crane.
He noted the smaller cranes present an opportunity for people to climb in a nefarious way.
“The risk is that people can make it up and not down,” he said.
In the past, firefighters have practised these skills outside at the bridge across the canyon at Gellatly Regional Park; however, the opportunity to train in the rafters at Prospera Place allowed the firefighters to safely focus on practising without contending with environmental factors such as inclement weather and darkness.
The West Kelowna firefighters have practiced at Royal LePage Place; however, Prospera Place offers a bigger building with an opportunity to get into the rafters safely.
The practice was spread out over four days to make sure there were still firefighters at work in West Kelowna, but also to accommodate physical distancing due to COVID-19.
All 40 members had an opportunity to get hands-on practice with the equipment and experience a high angle rescue,
“Having all those knots in your head and knowing what piece of equipment to use when is very important,” said Brolund.
Going over the edge of a crane or a bridge is some of the most dangerous work West Kelowna Fire Rescue members do, Brolund said, so it’s important they keep their skills sharp.
“The guys take it very seriously but I think they also have a lot of fun,” he said. “That's what drew us all to this job was being able to help others and take on the big challenges like this.”