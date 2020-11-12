A proposed mid-rise building in Lake Country could tax the abilities of the town's fire department.
The six-storey structure is planned for 9652 Benchland Dr. in the Lakestone neighbourhood.
However, the fire department has a "limited capability" to fight a blaze in a six-storey building, town officials write in a report to council.
As a result, the developer is being asked to make modifications to the design of the building, to provide on-site storage for firefighting equipment. Automated sprinklers may also be required at the project, though this has yet to be determined, town staff say.
In addition to the firefighting issues, council will have to grant a development variance permit for the project to move forward, as current zoning for the site allows only for buildings of four storeys.
Town staff support the variance because, in part, a taller building would cover less of the property and preserve some viewscapes. The two-acre site has already been identified for use as multiple dwelling housing.
"If the variance was not supported then the developer, to achieve the same density on the subject property, would have to use the whole site at four storeys," town staff say.
Council will consider the matter at a meeting on Tuesday.