The Charles Harvey House is a local example of a building that has undergone tremendous changes over the years, yet has retained much of its historic value.
The large brick home was built in 1908 for Charles Harvey, a land surveyor, by prominent local contractor H.W. “Harry” Raymer who also served as Kelowna’s first mayor.
As a sideline, Charles Harvey invested in Kelowna Brick Works, at the foot of Knox Mountain. It is that brick that provided the material for the Harvey House. Built in a hybrid, foursquare and Queen Anne style, this 2.5-storey home originally sat on five acres, complete with a circular driveway to the west.
In recollections written by Dorothy Harvey, she writes, “Off in the left hand corner there was a tennis court . . . and a tall wire fence covered with sweet peas. Behind the fence was the vegetable garden, chicken runs, barn for a cow, horse and pony (mine) and play house for me.” She goes on to say, “It was a gracious and mannered time; a dream world which ended abruptly with the grim reality of war, never to come again.”
Charles Harvey fell ill while down east after enlisting in the First World War. In 1920, the house was sold to his brother George, who moved to Kelowna from Saskatchewan with his wife, Bertha, and their seven children. Three more children were born in Kelowna with the siblings affectionately called “The Harvey Ten.”
In 1942, the house was purchased by the Anglican parish to serve as the manse for St. Michael and All Angels Church. In 1955, a new rectory was built next to the church and the house was subsequently sold. Mr. Cram, the new owner, transformed the Harvey House into a rooming house with nine suites called Sutherland Apartments.
The adaptive reuse of the building shows the changes in family size. Such large homes were no longer viable as
single-family dwellings.
The Harvey House changed hands a number of times between 1974 and December 1999.
Dan Spelliscy had admired the Harvey house for many years. “I would drop my children off at Central School, and drive down the lane towards the Harvey House. I had always loved heritage houses, particularly red brick ones. I had actually taken photos of it long before I bought it,“ states Dan.
When realtor/owner Doug Clark put the house up for sale in 1999, an accompanying sign read “Suitable as a B&B or home office.” Dan, a lawyer looking for home office space, contacted his realtor, put in an offer and the rest, as they say, is history.
Dan and Cheryl were married in 2005 and Cheryl joined Dan in caring for the 100-year-old-plus home. They have undertaken seven major projects in the last 20 years.
Local landscape expert Don Burnett brought his skills to the table. The front yard was completely skimmed down, new lawns, driveway and a rose garden was created in memory of the Harvey family.
Dan and Cheryl have kept in contact with the Harveys through the years, hosting a coffee party in 2008 as part of a Harvey family reunion. At that time, the rose garden was dedicated and the Harveys were welcome to tour the house.
In 2004, Dan hired local heritage consultant, Lorri Dauncey, to create the “Harvey House Restoration Plan,” a comprehensive look at the building and its history. The plan looks at the changes to the building over the years and makes recommendations for how to care for the building and its materials.
The Restoration Plan was helpful when the Spelliscys asked Kelowna city council to protect the Harvey House through a Municipal Heritage Site Designation bylaw. This bylaw was passed and protects the Harvey House from a number of future possibilities. The list includes: altering the building’s exterior; making structural changes to the exterior; moving the building on the property or altering, excavating or building on the property.
In 2014, the Spelliscys undertook their most ambitious project. When the main floor was taken down to the studs, a structural engineer was brought in to inspect the house. The Spelliscys were shocked to hear that the beams were failing. The solution was to install six horizontal steel beams and seven steel support structures. With the height of the house, the posts were embedded in their own concrete pads, bolted in and extended 35 feet, to hold the house together. It was a massive undertaking.
To their credit, Dan and Cheryl are still passionate about their historic home. Dan has numerous files of articles and photographs that he has collected over the past 20 years. Their home is adorned with historic photographs. With the house being located on Sutherland Avenue, they have dedicated a bedroom in the house to the Sutherlands, and have incorporated the Sutherland tartan into that bedroom’s decor.
Their next project, already in the works, is to have Peter Chataway from Fine Home Designs re-create the original blueprints for the house. Once complete, each floor’s blueprint will be framed and put on that level of the house. A timeless reminder of what once was.
In 2007, Dan and Cheryl Spelliscy received a COHS Heritage Award in the category Residential Restoration for the Harvey House.
Janice Henry is with the Central Okanagan Heritage Society. This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9