Thirty-three firefighters, two water tenders and a bucketing helicopter were working a blaze on Little White Mountain southeast of Kelowna on Thursday.
“The fire is still considered to be out of control,” B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Kyla Fraser said.
Ironically, smoke from distant wildfires in the U.S. is aiding efforts to control the Little White Mountain fire. That’s because the smoke keeps the temperatures cooler than they would otherwise be, Fraser said, lessening the risk the fire would speed through heated forests.
Crews were expected to be on scene again Friday and into the weekend. The fire is 25 kilometres from Kelowna and no structures are threatened.