If you thought you saw more kokanee salmon spawning in local creeks and along the shore of Okanagan Lake than usual this fall, you were right.
The bright red landlocked salmon of Okanagan Lake returned to their spawning habitat in droves this year.
“Overall the best explanation for strong return years is a combination of favourable environmental conditions and ongoing habitat restoration projects,” wrote Tyler Hooper with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, in an email.
The total number of kokanee returning to spawn both along the shoreline and in streams is estimated at 388,000, more than double the 185,000 fish estimated in 2019 and 220% of the 10-year average from 2010 to 2019.
The number of kokanee spawning in streams off Okanagan Lake this year was estimated at 72,000, up from 63,000 in 2019.
The 10-year average is 148,000 salmon.
The numbers were estimated from an aggregate of 16 streams that drain into Okanagan Lake including Mission Creek, Powers Creek, Peachland Creek, Trepanier Creek and Trout Creek.
Deep Creek at Hardy Falls Regional Park was not included in the aggregate.
The number of kokanee returning to spawn along the shoreline of Okanagan Lake was estimated at 316,000 fish this year, up from 122,000 in 2019 and 214% of the 10-year average.
Hopper said the return of Kokanee to spawn in Mission Creek was excellent this year with 34,000 fish, noting habitat restoration likely contributed to the strong return.
Other highlights include an 15,000 Kokanee salmon returning to Equesis Creek up Westside Road near Vernon, the highest number the ministry has on record.
Hooper said they believe the higher numbers are a direct result of the habitat restoration work initiated by local First Nations.