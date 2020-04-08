Bridge Youth and Family Services has received a $50,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise to support their Okanagan Youth Recovery House project for people under the age of 19 who are experiencing addiction.
Rotary has also pledged $50,00 from summer's Rotary RibFest.
“British Columbia remains in a state of a public health emergency due to the poisoned drug supply,” said Celine Thompson, Bridge executive director, in a news release. “There has been no recent addition to the province’s meagre inventory of youth treatment beds and, the Central Okanagan, sadly continues to have no local resource for these highly vulnerable and at-risk children and youth.
"They continue to languish on wait lists for space to become available in Vancouver, Prince George or out of province.”
Bridge will use funds from Rotary to retrofit and renovate a building already owned by the organization. This will allow The Bridge to provide six youth treatment beds once they have met their goal of fundraising the $1 million in operational expenses that will be required to run the facility.