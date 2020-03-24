Benches, picnic tables and playgrounds have become no-go zones in Peachland as the town limits access to public amenities to try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Also off limits are an outdoor xylophone and a set of plastic drums on an Okanagan Lake viewing platform at 13th Street.
“Music Equipment Closed Due to COVID-19” states a message taped to the xylophone, under which the two drumsticks are securely duct-taped.
Tuesday’s town council meeting was held behind closed doors, with only council members and town staff allowed into the municipal building.
Members of the public could watch a live-streamed webcast of the proceedings on the town’s website.
A similar closed-door approach was taken in West Kelowna for that city’s Tuesday night meeting.
“These are unprecedented times for everyone, and keeping our community, staff and council safe is of utmost importance to us as we prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Gord Milsom said in a release.
“It’s important for council to keep moving forward to deliver our services to the public and, albeit slowly and through more digital methods, we can keep operations going as best we can,” he said.
All of Peachland’s town-owned properties, including the main administration building, the fire hall, the community centre and the seniors centre, are closed. Access is possible in some circumstances only through appointment. Town staff are still answering the phone.
The Peachland Wellness Centre is also closed, but volunteers are available to help people with their shopping trips.
“Please note that things are changing rapidly and information put out one moment could be updated the next,” Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin writes on her Facebook page.
‘The district is still open but asks the public to perform business electronically or by appointment only,” town manager Joe Mitchell writes on the municipality’s website.