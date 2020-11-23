Lake Country and its 66 unionized employees have agreed to a new five-year contract.
The deal, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, was ratified earlier this month, the District of Lake Country said in a news release on Monday..
“Both the district and the union worked extremely hard over four days of negotiations to achieve the goal of a fair and equitable agreement for employees and the community.” said Mayor James Baker in the release. “Because of the hard work and commitment to the process, the team was able to achieve a ratified agreement in a very short period of time.”
Changes in the agreement included revamped health and wellness provisions and updating language within the contract to clarify intent.
Wage adjustments over the five years are: 2%, 2%, 2% 2.25% followed by 2.5% in 2024.
“We are pleased with the new collective agreement and feel that it is a progressive and inclusive agreement,” said Annie Lynch with CUPE 338. “We are looking forward to continuing a positive working relationship with District of Lake Country council and staff as well as continuing to provide services for the community.”