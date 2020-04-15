About 100 members of Kelowna's Sikh community in 33 vehicles paraded in front of Kelowna General Hospital Tuesday night to pay tribute to health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A large two truck with a large Canadian flag kicked off the parade.
Organizer Paramjit Phil Patara says the front line workers are giving it their best and the parade participants wanted to say thank you. Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh said the parade was a little gesture to let front-line workers know how grateful the public is.
Participants followed all the social distancing guidelines.