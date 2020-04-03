Organized drive-by birthday party parades have come to an end in both Kelowna and West Kelowna.
People who've led such mobile processions, in which participants toot car horns and wave to kids stuck inside their homes, say it's time to pull the plug on the parades.
They say they were heeding the advice of politicians and health-care experts to limit trips to essential travel to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and stay home as much as possible.
"We had a GREAT run with this, we loved coming out and seeing all the kids. Many of us spent over eight hours a day planning and executing this. We don't want to stop," Jenn Stirling wrote on the West Kelowna Party Parades Facebook page.
But Stirling said she and others felt it was important to wind down the event, and they're now encouraging people to celebrate birthdays online.
A similar decision has been made by organizers of Kelowna Party Parade, who have changed the name of their Facebook page to Kelowna Virtual Birthday Celebrations.