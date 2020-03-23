Police tracked down a Surrey man after a woman was spotted screaming for help as she left a vehicle in Kelowna early Monday morning.
Witnesses called police after seeing the woman in the 1700 block of Morrison Road.
Kelowna and Lake Country Mounties followed the vehicle and made several attempts to stop it, finally giving up the pursuit because it was too dangerous.
A little later, they spotted the vehicle again, deployed a spike belt and then saw the driver fleeing on foot from the disabled car.
They also found the woman, who co-operated with the investigation, police said.
A 26-year-old Surrey man was arrested. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, failure to stop for police, driving while prohibited and dangerous driving.