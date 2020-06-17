Even though he put them at risk and caused a fire in their classroom, students at a Lake Country school want their science teacher back.
Teens at George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country have launched a petition calling for the return of Allen Penner, who was transferred after a volcano demonstration project went badly awry.
"Mr. Penner is one of the most valued, loved, and funniest teachers in the Lake Country community," states the introduction to the petition at Change.org.
"Students everywhere greatly enjoy his science classes, humorous stories, nature walks, teaching techniques, patience and intelligence," the petition states.
"We, the undersigned, hereby state that we want him to once again return to our school," the petition says.
As of Wednesday morning, 756 people have signed the petition. It was actually started two years ago, shortly after the botched volcano demonstration.
But widespread media coverage this week of Penner's 13-day suspension and transfer to another school has breathed life into the online petition, with new signatories.
The B.C. Commission for Teacher Regulation said Penner had made several blunders in conducting the volcano experiment.
He did not use the proper safety gear, putting himself and his students at risk of exposure to harmful chemicals, and disposed of the residue improperly, causing a fire that caused $60,000 damage.
Those who've signed the petition may hope it brings Penner back to George Elliot from Rutland Senior Secondary, where he currently teaches, but Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter suggests that's highly unlikely.
"I would never want to discourage students from supporting causes they believe in, but this matter has already been dealt with by the B.C. Commission for Teacher Regulation," Baxter said.