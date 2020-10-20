An exposure of COVID-19 has been reported for a French language school in Kelowna.
The exposure at Ecole De L'Anse-Au-Sable at the corner of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road in the Lower Mission was confirmed for Oct. 13, 14, and 15, Interior Health says.
"A school exposure notification does not mean that all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19," the IH website states.
"If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Interior Health, your child should continue to attend school," IH says.
It's the first COVID-19 exposure notification for any school in the Kelowna area. It operates outside of the public school system.
When a case of COVID-19 is linked to a school, IH says public health officers work quickly to determine who the person was in close contact with, and will contact parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk.