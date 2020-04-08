Visit City Hall online
Public in-person access to the West Kelowna municipal hall is restricted until further notice. City Hall services remain digitally accessible from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday except for statutory holidays.
Make an appt. if it’s urgent
Peachland’s municipal office remains closed to the public, and people are asked to perform business electronically. Urgent in-person business is by appointment only.
WFN says to email or phone
All Westbank First Nation facilities remain closed to the public. People seeking information are asked to do so by email or phone.
Let the food bank help
The Central Okanagan Food Bank has been receiving increased calls for help from residents feeling the crunch as more businesses close and more people are laid off due to COVID-19.
The message from the food bank for those who are struggling between buying food and paying their bills is to let them help with food.
The food bank provides monthly food hampers to West Kelowna residents in need, including fresh produce, meat, dairy and bread as well as available non-perishable pantry staples.
Any members of the community who have not been to the food bank in the past but are in need of food assistance now can call 250-763-7161 to book an appointment.
Financial donations are appreciated. To donate, go online to cofoodbank.com/donate.
Food orders help food bank
GRM, a local property maintenance firm, will donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank in West Kelowna for any food order $40 placed at eight participating Westside restaurants Thursday or Friday between 4 to 7 p.m.
Participating restaurants include Original Joe’s, Bamboo Chopsticks, Sakura West Teriyaki Restaurant, Boston Pizza, Kelly O’Bryan’s, Murray’s Pizza, Il Mercato Social Kitchen and Pizzamoreh.
Help support local restaurants at the same time lend a hand to those in need.
Check GRM’s Facebook page for complete details.
Free signs for restos, pubs
PostNet is giving back to the community with a free offer for restaurants and pubs.
PostNet will print a free outdoor-rated banner for pubs and restaurants to advertise what food or beverage services they are offering. The banner’s maximum size is two by eight feet, unhemmed with six grommets. Information can include phone number and website, as well as a logo, if the business supplies it.
Call Craig at PostNet at 778-754-5888 to discuss.
Ciao Bella offers delivery
Ciao Bella’s wine shop remains closed; however, the winery now offers delivery.
To order wine, email info at info@ciaobellawinery.com or call 778-754-3443.
Orders of six bottles or more will have free delivery locally or shipping to your door.
The winery can also arrange pick up of wine in their driveway at at 3252 Glencoe Rd.
Curves offers workout videos
Curves has closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the business is offering people a chance to work out at home by posting the links to three free workout videos on its Facebook page. There is a cardio workout, a balance workout and an arms and legs workout available.
Ride the bus for free
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic BC Transit is extending its rear-door boarding policy and will not be collecting fares until April 30. The extension means customers do not need to purchase monthly passes or other fares for the month of April.
Awards postponed
The Peachland Civic Awards have been rescheduled to Sept. 17
Campfires banned
To reduce potential air pollution and susceptibility to respiratory infections, campfires are now prohibited throughout all Central Okanagan municipalities and electoral area Fire Service Areas.
This includes West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country and Peachland as well as fire service areas in including Regional District fire departments in North Westside and Wilson’s Landing.
Most other burning activities have been banned by the province, effective Thursday.
Dragon Lotus closed
Dragon Lotus Restaurant in Peachland closed at the end of March. They are looking to resume take-out May 1.
Check library videos online
The Okanagan Regional Library remains closed; however, staff has begun to post free videos for kids covering science, technology, engineering, art and math for home learning with an emphasis on engagement. Check the videos out online on the ORL channel on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCiy4T6VMz4yONtY_F4VAIHA
Piano studio offers classes
Creative Piano-Arts Corner Studio, owned and operated by Claudia Kargl, is offering a distance learning intergenerational opportunity for families, children and grandparents to connect with music.
Kargl, a multidisciplinary artist, creates a personalized course of study that caters to one’s needs, age and level. Her courses can also blend a piano course of study with language and visual arts expression.
Creative Piano-Arts Corner Studio offers collector’s library materials including a children’s literature library, music-arts reference library, sheet music and a CD/ DVD library.
Students and their families have access to these learning materials with a convenient pick-up drop–off service that still adheres to the social distancing protocol.
For more information, call 250-768-1404
or 250-718-9875, email claudia.kargl@telus.net or go online to childrenspiano-artscorner.com
Inter-city bus travel down
Ebus, the charter bus company which made a stop in West Kelowna on its routes from Kelowna to Vancouver and Kamloops, has
suspended operations temporarily to do its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-1p.