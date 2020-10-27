Okanagan farmers can now get up to $100,000 to improve living conditions for their Canadian and foreign workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New funding totalling $4.9 million for B.C. farmers to improve safety at their operations was announced Tuesday by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
The money can be used for such things as better housing, personal protective equipment, sanitary stations, or other measures that offer Canadian and foreign farmworkers better protection from the virus that causes COVID-19.
The application period started Tuesday and will continue until Nov. 17. Money can be used for reimbursing safety-related work that's already been completed, or to undertake future projects.
"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health of all farm workers who are working hard to feed Canadians has been a top priority," federal agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a release.
"With this program, B.C. farmers will have the support they need to ensure the right measures are in place to safeguard their employees' health and safety and limit the spread of the virus," she said.
"We are pleased the emergency on-farm support program has been established to directly address the urgent needs of our agriculture producers that are on the front-line of food production," said Don Low chai of the Investment Agriculture Foundation of B.C., which will administer the program.
The government estimates that about 640 B.C. farmers will apply for the grants, which must be coupled with an equal investment from the farmer.
About 6,500 foreign farmhands are employed across B.C. agricultural operations this year, the B.C. Fruit Growers Association says. That's down from about 8,400 in past years because of transportation and logistical challenges posed by the pandemic.