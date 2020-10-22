Skating will be allowed at the Stuart Park ice rink this winter but the experience won't have any of the usual amenities because of COVID-19.
Skate rentals will not be possible; the fire pit will be turned off, and no food trucks will be allowed.
Extra staff will be on hand to monitor crowd numbers and ensure physical distancing is maintained between skaters, according to a report to be considered Monday by Kelowna city council.
If it's determined that too many people are using the rink at any one time and physical distancing is not being maintained, a more restrictive rink operating plan would be engaged.
That would see the erection of fences around the rink, with skating possible only through advance registration online for one-hour sessions at peak times in the evenings and on weekends.
And if that doesn't work to limit numbers and keep the safety risk down, or if the pandemic conditions change generally for the worse, the ice would be taken out and the rink shut down.
"Opening and managing the rink during COVID-19 is a challenging task with associated risks compounded by the fact that the pandemic is unpredictable," sport manager Doug Nicholas writes in the report to council.
Extra costs associated with pandemic-related provisions at the rink are estimated to be $50,000.
In a normal winter, from early December to early March, there are about 25,000 unique visits to the rink, the city says.