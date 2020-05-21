Canyon Falls mishap

A hiker who fell 40 feet to the bottom of Canyon Falls in Southeast Kelowna, shown here in file photo, was hoisted to safety by a helicopter crew.

 Tourism Kelowna

A man was airlifted to safety after tumbling almost 40 feet to the bottom of Canyon Falls in the Crawford Estates area of Kelowna.

When firefighters reached the man about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they determined a helicopter would be needed to get him out of the canyon.

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were contacted, and a helicopter was flown to the area.

"The patient was packaged and airlifted from the canyon and taken to a waiting ambulance," Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain John Kelly says in a release.