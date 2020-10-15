Murderer John Brittain isn't sure why he killed four of his ex-wife's neighbours but he says depression, workplace burnout and a "final mental breakdown" were factors.
Brittain apologized in court Wednesday for the killings but added he didn't know exactly what prompted him to shoot the four Penticton seniors.
"To the (victims') families, I am shattered and devastated by what I have done," Brittain said at his sentencing hearing in Kelowna.
"I have no understanding of what caused me to suddenly lose all restraint and perspective which resulted in these untimely and tragic deaths," Brittain said.
But Brittain suggested his long history of personal problems led up to the April 15, 2019 killings of Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippleberg.
"The basis of this catastrophe was laid over the last 20 years through four successive workplace burnouts and major depressions that led to deteriorating physical and mental health, and a final mental breakdown," Brittain said.
Brittain, who pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, will be sentenced at 3:15 p.m. today by Justice Alison Beames.
The Crown is asking for consecutive life sentences which would result in at least 40 years of imprisonment before Brittain would be eligible for parole. The defence is asking for concurrent sentences, resulting in 25 years imprisonment before the possibility of parole.
Either way, the great likelihood is that Brittain, 70, will die in jail, his own defence lawyer Paul McMurray acknowledged. "The reality is that very few people in Mr. Brittain's position actually do get parole," McMurray said.
Court has heard Brittain's ex-wife, Katherine Brittain, was involved in a variety of disputes with her Cornwall Drive neighbours. Though seemingly minor, having to do with such things as tree-trimming and wafting chimney smoke, the disputes were of great distress to Katherine Brittain, court heard.
Brittain had remained close to his ex-wife since their 2012 separation, often visiting her daily, and would have heard repeatedly about her alleged problems with her neighbours, court heard.
In his statement before being sentenced, Brittain offered his first apology not to the relatives of the people he killed, but to his ex-wife.
"I want to apologize profoundly to Kathy for the deep impact, pain and hurt my actions and conduct have placed on her and her life," Brittain said. "She had nothing to do with this.
"If she had any idea I would do such a thing, she would have stopped me or called the police," Brittain said. "I, and only I, am solely responsible for this. To Kathy, I am very grieved and sorry."
Brittain's apology to his wife lasted 48 seconds. His apology to the family of his victims lasted 45 seconds.
Brittain also offered a 90-second apology to emergency responders and the community.
"I also apologize for the stain I have put on the name of the city of Penticton and contributing to the unnecessary anxiety of its citizens," said Brittain, who once worked as an engineer for the municipality.
Though his voice broke at times and he had to pause occasionally, Brittain delivered his comments in a mainly composed manner.
That he would devote more time in his apology to police, paramedics and other officials who attended the crime scene or dealt with its aftermath, than to relatives of his victims, perhaps suggests something of Brittain's inner workings.
McMurray, his defence lawyer, said Brittain had a long and successful career as an engineer, and even described him as an "exemplary citizen.”
But Brittain was also an isolated man with few personal connections, McMurray said, citing a pre-sentence evaluation by a psychiatrist.
"Mr. Brittain has not had close personal relationships in his life, and he spent many years living in isolated circumstances," McMurray said. "He's a bit of a loner."
As an engineer often working in remote or impoverished communities, Brittain was focused on problem-solving, McMurray said.
Upon hearing of his ex-wife's supposed problems with her neighbours, Brittain may have applied a skewed version of an engineer's approach to dealing with those issues, McMurray said.
"Being the sort of person who wants to, and is used to, fixing things, he was driven in his depressed and confused state to do what he did," McMurray said. The killings, McMurray said, were committed by Brittain over "an hour of madness."
In his statements to police, Brittain said he felt there were no other options but to kill the people he believed were harassing his ex-wife.
"Of course, he was wrong," McMurray said. "There were other options. But in his state of mind, he didn't see that."