Police in Kelowna arrested 11 people and seized drugs and cash in their second raid this year on a Hein Road home.
The raid, connected to a drug-trafficking investigation, took place Tuesday.
Drugs seized included cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. More than $3,000 in cash, bicycles, identification and prohibited items, including brass knuckles, were also scooped up by Mounties.
The 11 people arrested were released later without being charged, pending further investigation. Police have forwarded their information to prosecutors.
On Feb. 28, police rounded up 10 people in a raid on the property. Drugs seized included heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, GHB and codeine.
Prohibited items including body armour, a firearm magazine and a switchblade were also seized, along with several bicycles, a dirt bike and licence plates.