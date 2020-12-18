Nineteen of the 76 people who comprised a COVID-19 cluster at Big White had recovered as of Friday, Interior Health says.
The cluster of cases was linked to group housing and a large house party that occurred in late November.
Total case counts associated with the cluster rose from 60 to 76 on Friday as a result of more on-site testing, Interior Health said in a release.
The residence of 44 of those who've tested positive was given as Big White. Those who require it have been moved into housing that's suitable for self-isolation, IH says.
Since first testing positive for COVID-19, 19 of the affected individuals have recovered, IH says.
The health authority says it is safe for people to ski or snowboard at Big White so long as they stick to their household group, observe all COVID-19 protocols, and avoid socializing with other people.
Another update on the COVID-19 cluster at Big White will not be provided until next Tuesday, IH says.