He may have deep pockets and a strong commitment to charity, but Tom Budd is in a financial conundrum stemming from economic anxiety over the COVID-19 crisis.
The pandemic has generated so much financial uncertainty, one of Kelowna’s top philanthropists is concerned his annual cash flow can’t sustain his ability to fund the local charities he supports. For now, Budd is reserving the $500,000 in donations he would normally contribute for the next year to vulnerable women and children, mental-heath support, addictions treatment and youth programs.
“I’m in a holding pattern now,” Budd said over coffee at a Kelowna café. “If the government continues to rack up a bunch of debt and then decides to increase taxes on mid- and high-income people, that means I have less available money to donate than I thought.
“And that’s my dilemma now. I’m not getting an answer from anyone. It’s very scary for me because I really enjoy giving.”
Budd, 63, estimates he’s donated $10 million over the last 12 years to help struggling and less fortunate people in the Central Okanagan and beyond. A retired investment banker who made his fortune in Alberta, he owns several houses, condos and investment properties. To pay his living expenses and charity contributions, he relies primarily on the interest he collects on his bond holdings. Current bond yields have collapsed to near zero in the COVID-19 economy, crushing his retirement income.
“Basically I have very little money generated by my bond portfolio right now,” he said.
On top of that, Budd worries his asset values will suffer long-term because deficits are swelling as government distributes wage subsidies to Canadians and cheques to support vulnerable businesses as tax revenues sink.
Borrowing money has seldom been this cheap. Rock-bottom interest rates on loans and mortgages benefit most of us but have the opposite effect on Budd. Once rates start climbing, he wonders how the federal government will pay down a debt it projects will escalate by $343 billion in the coming fiscal year and still support social programs.
“If we start to be considered an over-indebted country and our deficits in B.C. and Canada are too high, that affects our credit rating and the economy. When the economy gets negatively affected, so do everyone’s house values and their property values and their investments — all the things I own and planned to give to charities when I pass away.”
That unstable feeling has forced Budd to hit the brakes on his generosity. He’ll continue honouring his multi-year commitments to organizations like Kelowna General Hospital, the Canadian Mental Health Association and BC Cancer Research. But others he supports annually are on ice until he learns what the debt looks like and how Ottawa plans to manage it.
“And I’m not looking at new requests until the economic situation clears up,” he said.
Charities across the country are losing money during the pandemic. More than 60 per cent of those surveyed in Winnipeg have suspended or cancelled at least a quarter of their services.
For Kelowna charities, the freeze is chilling. Grants have been cancelled or reallocated. Donations are drying up while demand is spiking, said Lenetta Parry, president for the Rotary Club of Kelowna.
“Our club is hearing from many local non-profit organizations . . . Many charities are feeling the pressure of the pandemic in supporting their community. The reality is the coronavirus pandemic is impacting everyone, including government, business, private donors and charities.”
Budd gives to about 25 charities each year, including the YMCA. Administrators for the Kelowna Y have seen a 25% drop in community events and fundraising efforts. Most funding events have been cancelled, in part because only 50 people at most can assemble.
But banks and other sources are maintaining their gifts and businesses that sponsored cancelled events have made grants in lieu, said Rhonda Zakala, vice president of fund development and marketing. And a recent Smile Cookie Day campaign at Tim Horton’s surpassed expectations.
Still, fundraising revenues are suffering, said CEO Sharon Peterson.
“What we do with that money is to ensure people who can’t afford to be here can access Y facilities,” she said. “I get why Tom is coming down (with his giving). Other funders are waiting to see what are the greatest needs coming out of COVID.”
Budd donated $45,000 over three years to help orphans needing surgery in India, said Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh, who chairs the East Meets West Children’s Foundation. The foundation provided medical care for 33 babies this year but is struggling to reach its targets, she said.
“He (Budd) has been super generous to our community . . . Because he can’t give at the level he used to, some of us smaller charities are unable to help people who need it most. There’s a domino effect.”
The journey to Budd’s philanthropy was a long one. Born in Moncton, N.B., he grew up in a working-class home and displayed an entrepreneurial talent. As a kid, he set up hockey-card stands, bought and sold toys from the neighbourhood and juggled four paper routes. He realized buying gifts for relatives and helping other kids who lacked money made him happy, he said.
As company president in Calgary, he started making donations for marketing purposes to keep his clients loyal and to garner bigger business deals. While an adviser to CEOs of energy companies, he was making $15 million a year at his peak.
He realized he was working too hard and spending too little time with his family. They moved to Kelowna in 2001 for the lifestyle and to focus more on life at home. If need be, he could hop a plane to Calgary any day of the week.
Around that time he set up his foundation as a platform for his charitable giving and a pre-inheritance fund for his parents and siblings. He admits he personally “crashed” around that time and started a quest for self-discovery and improvement. He began supporting charities and became a philanthropist without knowing what the word meant. He enjoyed the warm feeling it gave him. He increased the amounts he contributed year by year.
Then tragedy struck. His sons committed suicide — 14-year-old Dillon in 2015, and 18-year-old Payton in 2017. The double-shock was unbearable. The nightmare gave him post-traumatic stress disorder. With counselling, including visits to PTSD clinics in the US, and addiction support, it took him two years to recover from the grief and depression he suffered.
He set up scholarships in the boys’ names and now gives speeches about suicide prevention and how to stay grounded when tragedy strikes. A big part of his recovery was the pleasure of funding people in need and giving back after a successful career.
The virus changed everything.
“Giving has been a positive to me and is part of my recovery, self-discovery and personal growth. I wanted to have the same or greater (financial) impact in the future,” Budd said. “Early on in COVID, I was hoping nobody would ask me for money because I felt it isn’t the time. I’m as stressed as much as anyone. In fact, I slipped into a depression recently that lasted three months.”
Besides his interest income, the cash flow Budd depends on to fund his living and charitable donations stems largely from two local bar/restaurants he co-owns — BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery and Skinny Dukes. Now he wonders how long they and other restaurants will last during this crisis. Once Ottawa ends its support programs to help Canadians pay the bills and run their businesses, he’s afraid many will go under and the economy will tank while a massive debt increases.
Budd estimates he’s paid over $80 million in income taxes over his lifetime and says he has no complaints about it. But he fears the government will raise his marginal tax rate beyond the 53% bracket he’s in now to help pay down the national debt when he feels he’s contributed more than his share, he said.
Still, he’s hopeful. If the Department of Finance delivers a practical plan to administer the debt, he could be donating again by the end of the year.
“But if they don’t, I’ll wait to assess in the new year. I’ll eventually figure it out on my own. If next year I realize ‘oh wow, it’s nowhere near as bad and everything’s really good,’ all I’ll do is double up fast. I’ll resume (my donations) and add back what I didn’t contribute this year,” he said.
“That’s 100 per cent. That’s a guarantee to the city and to the province.”