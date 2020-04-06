Twenty-one Kelowna elementary schools and four middle schools have opened their doors to some students this morning.
More than 500 K-6 children of health care workers, police, and firefighters have begun receiving in-class instruction.
"Most children will attend their (regular) school; however, some children have been directed to a nearby neighbourhood in order to bring small cohorts of students together," Terry Beaudry, deputy superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, said in an email.
There are 33 elementary schools in the Kelowna area and seven middle schools.
Tier One essential service workers who wanted their children to return to school had to inform their school principal they had "no other option" for child care, Beaudry says.
In school care and instruction is being provided for Tier One essential service workers from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday to Friday. The deadline for such parents to have their children return to schools has passed.
A wait-list has been established for about 600 Tier Two and Tier Three essential service workers who would also like to send their kids back school.
Examples of Tier Two workers are grocery store employees, truckers, warehouse workers, and utility workers. Tier Three essential service workers include teachers themselves.
"The district will attempt to accommodate requests over the next couple weeks according to available space," reads part of a Central Okanagan Public Schools' press release.
The release also states that a higher level of cleaning is being conducted at those schools that have re-opened to some students.
Janitors will focus in particular on "touch points to prevent virus transmission", the release states.
During a webcast last week, school superintendent Kevin Kaardal said there would be a limit of six students in each class in the schools that have re-opened.
For the 22,000 other Kelowna-area students who remain at home, teachers are communicating with parents to develop meaningful and effective learning plans, the school district says.
"Staff have been busy connecting with families to ensure that we understand each student's situation and crete appropriate learning opportunities and expectations," the district says.