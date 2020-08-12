A five-year-long study into the future of Highway 97 through Peachland is nearing its conclusion.
However, the cost remains unclear.
You now have to opportunity to view potential short-term, mid-term and long-term improvement options put forward by the provincial Ministry of Transportation online at gov.bc.ca/peachlandtransportationstudy.
You can also give feedback by leaving comments on the options to widen the corridor or building a bypass in the hills around the town. However, the community guidebook that outlines the plans does not include estimated costs – other than to say ‘moderate,’ ‘high,’ and ‘highest.’
It’s the last remaining two-lane stretch of Highway 97 between Penticton and Vernon.
The ministry hasn't held a public meeting on the project in more than three years. That streak will continue because there won’t be an opportunity to talk face to face with anyone from the project team.
The ministry said it is following the advice and orders of the provincial health officer by avoiding large gatherings. “Therefore, no in-person information sessions will take place at this time,” said a statement from the ministry.
You can submit feedback until Sept. 4.
The ministry will report back to Peachland council in the fall on the results and conclude the study.
You can contact the project team directly at: peachland97study@gov.bc.ca.