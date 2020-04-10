Town staff in Peachland have been told to take a sharper knife to the municipality's budget to offer taxpayers some relief from COVID-19's financial stress.
Several projects - including a rainbow crosswalk, audio-visual upgrades, a waterfront improvement, and a new electrical panel at the firehall - could get the chop when council holds a special meeting next Tuesday.
Also under review is town funding for a range of civic groups, including the youth ambassador program, citizens' patrol, the seniors' centre, the historical society, and arts council.
Earlier this week, town staff presented just two ideas for cost-savings which would have saved the typical Peachland homeowner $30 on their property taxes.
The measures would have trimmed the planned tax hike of 4.9 per cent to 2.8 per cent.
Council was unimpressed.
"Council is concerned that this will not make enough difference to actual tax savings per average single-family household," reads part of a town-produced summary of the discussion at last Tuesday's meeting.
Since then, municipal staff have proposed a longer list of about three dozen items that could be dropped from the budget, along with an estimate of what the resulting tax savings would be for a typical property owner.
There are several proposals for funding cuts of $1,000, for things like the town's Christmas market, each of which would save the average taxpayer 33 cents.
If all 34 of the spending reductions that are suggested were approved by council, the savings to the average taxpayer would be about $80.
The municipal tax increase would be 1.7 per cent instead of 4.9 per cent that's currently planned.
As things currently stand, the owner of an average single-family home in Peachland would pay $2,381 in municipal taxes this year, up from $2,287 in 2019.