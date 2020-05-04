It makes more financial and practical sense to rebuild Rutland Middle School rather than renovate the aging structure, trustees will hear Wednesday.
Cost projections for expanding and renovating the 71-year-old school are higher than expected, officials say, and the money would be better spent on an entirely new building.
And increasing the size of Rutland Middle where it currently stands would limit the future growth potential of Rutland Senior Secondary, officials say.
Trustees will be asked Wednesday to approve a new priority list of hoped-for capital projects in Kelowna-area schools. A total of 19 projects with a combined estimated value of $300 million are shown.
Top priority overall remains a new secondary school in West Kelowna, worth an estimated $120 million.
The revised plan to build a new Rutland Middle School is the second most expensive proposal, at $45 million. Third is replacement of Glenmore elementary, at $40 million.
While local school boards prepare their capital projects list, and present the rationales for each undertaking, funding confirmation is up to the Ministry of Education.
Each year, a district's capital plan must be submitted to the government by the end of June.
Complaints about Rutland Middle School raised in recent years include the number of portables necessary to house students, inadequate bathrooms, poor accessibility for students with mobility challenges, and even its unusual odour.