Electric scooters - the popularity, maneuverability and speed of which caused a kerfuffle in Kelowna last year - could be banned from the downtown waterfront walkway.
City councillors on Monday will consider a staff proposal to prohibit motorized scooters on the lakefront between the W.R. Bennett bridge and Rotary Marsh in Waterfront Park.
Also under consideration will be a staff idea to ban electric scooters from Bernard Avenue during the street's summer-long closure to vehicles.
Scooters would be allowed on all bike lanes and on all roads, pending provincial approval.
The rental of scooters was suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and current rules do not yet allow for their return.
The Ministry of Transportation is expected this summer to give the City of Kelowna permission for a pilot project allowing the city to regulate electric scooters in much the same way as is currently done for bicycles.
Last year, several councillors expressed concern about the number of electric scooters being rented and ridden along the downtown waterfront walkway. The devices were going too fast, some councillors said, were hard for novice riders to control, and posed a hazard to pedestrians.
"I have real concerns with e-scooters," Coun. Brad Sieben said at a November 2019 council meeting. "This was not a transportation option. It was a tourism novelty . . . no different than a Sea-Doo."
"I advocate restricting them in areas that are already overloaded with pedestrians," Coun. Luke Stack said at the same meeting. "We do not want to see a pedestrian run over by a bike, an e-bike, or an e-scooter."
E-scooters were rented 20,000 times last summer in Kelowna, according to rental companies' data that was shared with the city.
At the November meeting, council voted 4-3 to have staff prepare a plan on the implications of banning e-scooters from the waterfront walkway. In favour were Sieben, Stack, and councillors Mohini Singh, and Loyal Wooldridge. Opposed were Mayor Colin Basran and councillors Gail Given and Ryan Donn.