Boat launches reopen
Coldstream has reopened three boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake.
Kalavista and Kinloch have been reopened for launching both motorized and non-motorized boats.
Westkal is for non-motorized boat launching only.
There is a fee to park at the Kalavista launch and car topper passes are required.
For more information, go to coldstream.ca/content/parks-recreation-and-culture#PayParking, call 250-545-5304 or email info@coldstream.ca.
Sewer main work to be done at night
Work on a sewer main flushing project in Vernon must be done overnight.
Part of the project includes CCTV inspection of the infrastructure, which means the work needs to be done when there is minimum flow moving through the sewer system, says the City of Vernon.
That means the job on 31st Street, between 35th and 39th avenues, will take place between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
The job begin today and should be completed by Friday.
Some temporary road closures may also be required.
Sustainability grants available
Projects in Vernon promoting sustainability could be eligible for grants of up to $1,000.
The grants are available to Vernon residents, youth, non-profit and community groups.
Deadline to apply is Monday.
Selected grant recipients will be announced after Aug. 17 and will have until June 2021 to complete their projects.
Applications are available at vernon.ca/sustainability.
Burning under control
If you see smoke coming from the foothills area of Vernon. don't worry.
It's a controlled burn being done on city land designed to reduce fire hazards.
“We started this fuel management project in 2019,” explained Fire Chief David Lind in a news release. “Originally, we had cleaned up the site by removing debris and thinning out the trees and vegetation. We planned to do a prescribed burn with permission from the province that same year; however, we were unable to get suitable weather conditions. We hoped to complete the prescribed burn again this past spring, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a province-wide burn ban was put in place.
“Vernon Fire Rescue is working with a qualified private contractor to complete the pile burning,” said Lind.
VFRS firefighters will be on site regularly and will remain in close contact with the contractor.
Approximately five days of burning is expected to take place.