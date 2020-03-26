Open burning has been banned in the Central Okanagan as a measure to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
Smoke from orchard fires and land-clearing operations can depress some people’s immune functions and make them more susceptible to a respiratory virus like COVID-19, officials say.
“While the focus remains on physical distancing to prevent the spread of infection, keeping our air as clean as possible will further support Central Okanagan residents during this difficult time,” reads part of a release from the regional district.
“The restrictions will be evaluated daily, and changes will be made accordingly,” the release states.
Opening burning of tree prunings and forest debris is typically allowed through the winter until mid-April. A similar early shutdown of the burning season has been ordered in other areas of the province.