Colourful face masks created by a Kelowna company for the PNE's Playland amusement park are becoming a North American hit, the company says.
The Souvenir Playland Face Mask, created by local promotional product and PPE supplier Proforma Inspired Promotions, is included with paid admission to the Vancouver amusement park.
Playland opened this past weekend and will be open Fridays, Saturday and Sundays through the summer.
A news story about Playland's COVID-19 fighting efforts included Canadian Press photos showing people wearing the masks and was picked up by newspapers around the continent.
“I believe this is the highest pick up of a PNE image in my history with the PNE," said Kim Vande Kuyt, marketing director for the PNE, in a Proforma news release. "It’s wonderful exposure for a B.C. landmark that opened its doors in 1910."
Face coverings will be required in all lineups and on rides at the PNE. All tickets this summer are to be booked in advance for date-specific time slots.
Proforma said the bright yellow masks featuring a big cartoon-style smile will lighten the mood at the park.
"The pictures from all the families that visit Playland this summer will be bright, cheerful, and full of fun and smiling faces, rather than looking grim and clinical, and that’s how it should be," said Proforma director Kristy Carruthers. "We’re proud to be a part of that.
"We are so pleased to have been able to provide a solution that would allow the fun to continue this summer at Playland. We’ve provided similar solutions to dozens of businesses across BC this summer, and it’s extremely rewarding to be able to help keep people safe, and create products like this, that reflect each brands’ unique values.
Proforma's Canadian head office is on Springfield Road with an American head office in Miami.