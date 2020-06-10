The city announced today it is providing the municipally-owned property to RISE Commercial through a 99-year lease for $7 million.
Plans show a residential tower of at least 13 storeys but possibly higher, along with a 6,000 square foot cultural space, a new civic plaza, and extension of the Artwalk through to Doyle Avenue.
RISE Commercial will build those public-use components, currently estimated to cost $4.3 million, with no contribution from taxpayers. The amount is deducted from the lease payment so the city will net $2.7 million from the transaction.
Developer funding of the public amenities was a key condition of the bidding process, which drew multiple submissions from both local and national companies.
"We are very excited to work with the city in delivering the objectives they have established for this site," Greg Appelt, president of RISE, said in a release.
"The property has a unique connection to the cultural district and RISE is thrilled to be selected to move forward with our proposal, which includes exceptional public spaces and adding a significant number of modern rental suites to the heart of downtown."
The old RCMP detachment was knocked down in 2018 when police moved to a new building on Clement Avenue just outside the downtown core.
The city set objectives for redevelopment of the Doyle Avenue property in line with its so-called civic precinct plan, which envisions more diverse and active public spaces and more rental housing.
"Moving forward with RISE on this site supports the momentum of the cultural district and fills the need for more housing options downtown, in addition to delivering new spaces and amenities to benefit the entire community," Graham Hood, the city's strategic land development manager, said in the city-issued release.
In an interview, Hood elaborated on details of the bidding process. The city had set a minimum lease payment of $6.5 million, so the amount offered by RISE exceeded that by $500,000.
The city signalled its desire for a building maximum height of 13 storeys on the site, but it's possible that RISE would seek permission to go higher than that through the approval process.