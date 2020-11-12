A reward of $1,500 is being offered to crack the case of the City Hall vandal.
Twice in recent weeks, the building has been spray-painted with large political messages denouncing measures being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Central Okanagan Crimestoppers announced $1,500 would be paid to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the determined graffiti vandal.
"It's estimated that graffiti on public and private property causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage every year," Crimestoppers co-ordinator Gerry Guiltenane said in a release.
"If you know something, say something. We need your help to put a stop to this senseless defacement," Guiltenane said.
The amount being offered for information on the City Hall vandal is close to the $2,000 limit that's paid out for any tip that leads to an arrest, including of murder suspects.
Tips can be provided by calling 1.800.222.8477 or online at crimestoppers.net
Since it was founded in 1987, Central Okanagan Crimestoppers has received nearly 29,000 tips that led to more than 2,900 arrests, with 975 separate rewards totalling $197,000 being paid out.
Since its inception, the local Crimestoppers program is said to have resulted in the return of more than $5 million worth of stolen property, and the seizure of illegal drugs worth $89 million.