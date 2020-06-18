Kelowna Gospel Mission was serving up cheeseburgers with a side order of appreciation over the lunch hour Wednesday at their 10th annual Well Done Barbecue in the back parking lot of their Leon Avenue location.
The event, put on by the Gospel Mission’s case workers, acknowledges community service providers.
“We work in tandem with so many different service providers,” said Carmen Rempel, executive director of the Kelowna Gospel Mission.
“We share the same clients, the same community; we're all on the same team. There's so much interaction. It's really important for us to be able to show our gratitude and our appreciation for those that we're rubbing shoulders with in the community every day.”
It has been a year of unprecedented challenges, with the COVID-19 pandemic joining an ongoing opioid crisis.
“We continue to have overdoses on top of pandemic situations,” said Rempel. “It's crisis overlaid on top of crisis.”
The Gospel Mission’s caseworkers work with clients and connect them with the supports they need including mental-health resources, rehab and detox places to guide them toward wellness.
“We are a small piece of a great big community trying to help those who can’t necessarily help themselves,” said Chris Moffat, caseworker manager. “This year of all years I wanted to appreciate everyone who had to keep coming to work.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s barbecue offered a simple menu along with drive thru and walk-up options.
“It’s a bit different, but we found it so important to make sure we do it this year,” said Moffat.