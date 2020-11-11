Sunday marked National Aboriginal Veterans Day, which recognizes the important contributions made by First Nations, Inuit and Metis veterans in service to Canada.
Because of COVID-19, this year Westbank First Nation recorded their ceremonies in advance at their veteran’s memorial and made the recording available online Sunday.
Westbank First Nation elder and veteran Patrick Paul laid the WFN wreath at the memorial during the ceremonies for all the veterans named on the wall behind the memorial.
We caught up with Paul last Friday following a men’s’ breakfast.
During the Aboriginal Veteran’s Day ceremonies, Paul thinks about his grandfather, who served in the First World War and other relatives who served in the Second World War, some of whom never came back.
“I honour all the vets,” he said. “It’s quite a bit for a person to go out there and put his life on the line.”
Paul served from November 1963 to November 1966. He was inspired to join the army by his grandfather who served in the First World War.
Paul had spent six years in a residential school. On his 16th birthday he went to George Pringle Secondary for a year, but didn’t like it.
“I thought the next best thing was to join the army, so I did,” he said.
Only 17, when he signed up, Paul needed his mother’s signature.
“It was quite a debate before she would sign,” he said.
In basic training, Paul got accustomed to military life and walking 10 miles with a full battle pack.
“I got used to being yelled at,” he added with a chuckle.
Once his training was complete, Paul was transferred to the Second Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and became part of the only parachute battalion in Canada at the time.
The men bonded with one another.
“You’re all living and eating together,” said Paul. “You become like brothers.”
He estimated there were 15 to 20 Indigenous people in his battalion from all across Canada.
Paul said he jumped 36 times, sometimes in the then-new Hercules aircraft that fit 40 jumpers at one time.
“The first time was a lot of fun,” he said. “After that, you figure your luck is going to run out.”
Paul was sent to Germany to patrol the border between East and West Germany.
East Germans would try to escape by cross the border to West Germany.
“They were desperate to get across,” he said. “Most of them were starving,”
His sector was pretty quiet, he said, and the local people in Germany were friendly.
He never had to shoot anyone, he said, sounding relieved.
Paul doesn’t regret his time spent in the army.
“Young women, boys getting onto drugs, alcohol, whatever, I wish they’d try that,” he said about the military. “It would change their lives, I would think. Give them a sense of purpose.”